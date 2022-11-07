S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

