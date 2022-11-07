Susquehanna Lowers Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to Neutral

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Trinity Industries Trading Up 4.5 %
NYSE TRN opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Industries (TRN)
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.