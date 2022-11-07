Susquehanna Lowers Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to Neutral

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 386.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

