Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 62,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,327 shares of company stock worth $8,832,106. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

