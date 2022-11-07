StormX Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One StormX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $72.83 million and $11.36 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00601779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.66 or 0.31345712 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000306 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX’s genesis date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io.

StormX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

