StockNews.com Lowers AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Sell

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded AXT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $211.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.89. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

