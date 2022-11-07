StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGLGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:LGL opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

The LGL Group Company Profile



The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Featured Stories

