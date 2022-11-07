StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Down 4.7 %
NYSE:LGL opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.
The LGL Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.