StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.23. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.86 million for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 4.82%.

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,991 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,763. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,793 shares of company stock valued at $130,831 over the last 90 days. 64.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

