Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 7th (APRN, DRETF, GBIO, HCWB, IVREF, OYST, PASG, RBA, RCKT, RGLS)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $4.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.75.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Lifesci Capital currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

