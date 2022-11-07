Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 7th (APRN, DRETF, GBIO, HCWB, IVREF, OYST, PASG, RBA, RCKT, RGLS)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 7th:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $4.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.75.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Lifesci Capital currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

