Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Shares Gap Down to $36.75

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.75, but opened at $35.81. Stewart Information Services shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 301 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $978.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 209,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.