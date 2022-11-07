Status Price Hits $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Status has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $98.91 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,919.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00039085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00048215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004739 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00249452 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02933577 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,419,987.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

