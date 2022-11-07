State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $227.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.38. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

