State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 27,600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.00 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.