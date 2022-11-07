State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 24,100 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 256,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 40,951 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 74,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 77,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.