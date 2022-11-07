State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 13,700 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $93.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.