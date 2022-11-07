State of Michigan Retirement System Has $18.08 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 73,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 333.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $210.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.88. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

