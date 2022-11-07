State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.84 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

