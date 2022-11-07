State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 54,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

