State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,300 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,405,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $740.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $764.59.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $22,959,529. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

