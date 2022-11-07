Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STRY. Citigroup cut Starry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starry Group to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of Starry Group stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Starry Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Starry Group will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $90,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,258,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,969,762.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 516,330 shares of company stock valued at $640,436 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Starry Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

