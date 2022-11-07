Stargate Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.96 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002367 BTC on exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $64.66 million and approximately $19.96 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00600227 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,412.99 or 0.31264854 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

