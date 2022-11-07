Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 79,639 shares.The stock last traded at $49.04 and had previously closed at $48.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Stantec Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $875.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 315.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Stantec by 13.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 341,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,887 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Stantec by 149.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

