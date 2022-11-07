Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,879,000 after acquiring an additional 570,027 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after acquiring an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,424,000 after acquiring an additional 98,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,030. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.62. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

