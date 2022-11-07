Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Standex International has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Standex International has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standex International to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Standex International Stock Performance

Standex International stock opened at $100.50 on Monday. Standex International has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $184.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

