STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

STAA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 1.11. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $120.24.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

