ssv.network (SSV) Price Down 2.2% This Week

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. ssv.network has a market cap of $99.76 million and $3.20 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can now be bought for approximately $9.98 or 0.00048146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003349 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00599969 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,474.03 or 0.31251433 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000303 BTC.
ssv.network Token Profile
ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network.
