Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.49. 1,006,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,630. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $142.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

