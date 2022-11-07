Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00.
Sprout Social Stock Up 7.5 %
NASDAQ SPT traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.49. 1,006,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,630. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $142.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on SPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprout Social (SPT)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.