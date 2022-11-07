Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $469.97. 46,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,950. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

