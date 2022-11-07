Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 2,920 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

