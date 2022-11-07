Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 2.3% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global Payments worth $25,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.2 %

Global Payments stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 442.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

