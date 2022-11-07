Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,079,829,000 after buying an additional 966,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,022,132,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $99.30. 406,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,703,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The firm has a market cap of $181.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

