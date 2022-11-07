Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires 177,547 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,547 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.8% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $20,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,719,000 after acquiring an additional 316,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $945,771,000 after acquiring an additional 244,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,063. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.66.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

