SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.81. 21,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,296. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

