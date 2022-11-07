SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $743,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 480,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,242,000 after acquiring an additional 37,351 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 162,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 298,610.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $72.86. 227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

