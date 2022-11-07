SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,372. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

