SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 814.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,746 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BWX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,010. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

