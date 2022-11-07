Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SO traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $64.01. 59,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,299. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

