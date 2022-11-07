Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $47.59 Average PT from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,854 shares of company stock valued at $870,361 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4,341.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 122.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 47,147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 83.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

