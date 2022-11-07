SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.48 million-$62.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.13 million.

SiTime stock traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 692,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $32,750.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,070.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $983,774. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 25.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 191.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

