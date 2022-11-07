Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $65,000 Position in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of NEXGEL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGL opened at $1.40 on Monday. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 309.81% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

