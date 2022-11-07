Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 3.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $156.47 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.95 and its 200 day moving average is $164.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

