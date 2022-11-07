Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $310.53 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.79.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

