Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 9,060.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24,550.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

