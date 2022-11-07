Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,851 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 800.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $7,882,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,570,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 553,352 shares of company stock worth $26,630,172 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.