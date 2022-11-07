Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $256.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 104.35% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at $900,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at $900,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,109 shares of company stock worth $830,924. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

