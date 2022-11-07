Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 3,197 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $165.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.19 and a 200-day moving average of $181.48. The firm has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

