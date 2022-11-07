SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $5.80

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $5.60. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

