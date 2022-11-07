Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSPG. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.35) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.47) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.06) to GBX 250 ($2.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($3.93) to GBX 320 ($3.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 315 ($3.64).

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 217.52 ($2.51) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 206.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.46. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.56).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

