Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($75.00) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €95.00 ($95.00) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($99.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($146.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of SAE stock traded up €2.63 ($2.63) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €40.82 ($40.82). The company had a trading volume of 276,794 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €37.25 ($37.25) and a 52-week high of €165.70 ($165.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $738.64 million and a P/E ratio of -9.84.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

