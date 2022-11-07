Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) received a €75.00 ($75.00) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €95.00 ($95.00) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($99.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($146.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of SAE stock traded up €2.63 ($2.63) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €40.82 ($40.82). The company had a trading volume of 276,794 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €37.25 ($37.25) and a 52-week high of €165.70 ($165.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $738.64 million and a P/E ratio of -9.84.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.