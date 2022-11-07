Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $961.38 million, a P/E ratio of -213.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.78%.

In other news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

