ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,660 shares of company stock worth $9,888,017. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $358.48. 24,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $697.28. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 365.40, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

